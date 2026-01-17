BLB reports standalone net profit of Rs 8.57 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 277.92% to Rs 277.28 crore

Net profit of BLB reported to Rs 8.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 4.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 277.92% to Rs 277.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 73.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.277.2873.374.27-8.4011.50-6.4111.46-6.448.57-4.90

