HDFC Life Insurance Company consolidated net profit rises 14.94% in the June 2024 quarter

Net profit of HDFC Life Insurance Company rose 14.94% to Rs 478.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 416.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 9.04% to Rs 12548.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 11507.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.12548.4211507.882.482.83400.78439.87400.78439.87478.97416.72