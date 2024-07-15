Business Standard
HDFC Life Insurance Company consolidated net profit rises 14.94% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 15 2024 | 3:06 PM IST
Sales rise 9.04% to Rs 12548.42 crore
Net profit of HDFC Life Insurance Company rose 14.94% to Rs 478.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 416.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 9.04% to Rs 12548.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 11507.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales12548.4211507.88 9 OPM %2.482.83 -PBDT400.78439.87 -9 PBT400.78439.87 -9 NP478.97416.72 15
First Published: Jul 15 2024 | 2:56 PM IST

