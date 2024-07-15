Shipping Corporation of India Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

TVS Holdings Ltd, TD Power Systems Ltd, Railtel Corporation of India Ltd and Brigade Enterprises Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 15 July 2024.

TVS Holdings Ltd, TD Power Systems Ltd, Railtel Corporation of India Ltd and Brigade Enterprises Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 15 July 2024.

Shipping Corporation of India Ltd lost 4.56% to Rs 330.75 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 14.75 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11.32 lakh shares in the past one month.

TVS Holdings Ltd crashed 4.14% to Rs 12991. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 465 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 536 shares in the past one month.

TD Power Systems Ltd tumbled 3.93% to Rs 388.55. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 50645 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 60420 shares in the past one month.

Railtel Corporation of India Ltd corrected 3.71% to Rs 574.65. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 5.1 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9.17 lakh shares in the past one month.

Brigade Enterprises Ltd fell 3.69% to Rs 1261.7. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 10209 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19873 shares in the past one month.

