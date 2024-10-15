HDFC Life Insurance Company consolidated net profit rises 15.07% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 12.28% to Rs 16613.72 croreNet profit of HDFC Life Insurance Company rose 15.07% to Rs 435.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 378.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 12.28% to Rs 16613.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 14797.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales16613.7214797.21 12 OPM %-1.86-2.81 -PBDT-30.20-279.27 89 PBT-30.20-279.27 89 NP435.18378.20 15
