Sita Enterprises standalone net profit declines 83.33% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 75.97% to Rs 0.31 croreNet profit of Sita Enterprises declined 83.33% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 75.97% to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.311.29 -76 OPM %80.6596.12 -PBDT0.251.24 -80 PBT0.251.24 -80 NP0.201.20 -83
