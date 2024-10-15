Business Standard
HDFC Asset Management Company consolidated net profit rises 32.09% in the September 2024 quarter

HDFC Asset Management Company consolidated net profit rises 32.09% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 15 2024 | 10:54 PM IST

Sales rise 37.96% to Rs 887.21 crore

Net profit of HDFC Asset Management Company rose 32.09% to Rs 576.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 436.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 37.96% to Rs 887.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 643.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales887.21643.08 38 OPM %79.2974.81 -PBDT872.15601.08 45 PBT858.41588.09 46 NP576.61436.52 32

First Published: Oct 15 2024 | 5:08 PM IST

