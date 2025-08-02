Saturday, August 02, 2025 | 09:09 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / JK Lakshmi Cement consolidated net profit rises 163.97% in the June 2025 quarter

JK Lakshmi Cement consolidated net profit rises 163.97% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 02 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales rise 11.32% to Rs 1740.93 crore

Net profit of JK Lakshmi Cement rose 163.97% to Rs 150.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 56.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 11.32% to Rs 1740.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1563.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1740.931563.88 11 OPM %17.8714.22 -PBDT281.24189.63 48 PBT203.95117.95 73 NP150.1756.89 164

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 02 2025 | 7:37 AM IST

