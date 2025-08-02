JK Lakshmi Cement consolidated net profit rises 163.97% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.32% to Rs 1740.93 croreNet profit of JK Lakshmi Cement rose 163.97% to Rs 150.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 56.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 11.32% to Rs 1740.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1563.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1740.931563.88 11 OPM %17.8714.22 -PBDT281.24189.63 48 PBT203.95117.95 73 NP150.1756.89 164
