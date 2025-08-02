Nitta Gelatin India consolidated net profit declines 2.49% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.39% to Rs 138.79 croreNet profit of Nitta Gelatin India declined 2.49% to Rs 19.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 19.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 6.39% to Rs 138.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 130.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales138.79130.45 6 OPM %19.8021.89 -PBDT29.6130.48 -3 PBT26.2627.27 -4 NP19.1719.66 -2
