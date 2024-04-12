Healthcare shares fall

Healthcare stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Healthcare index falling 328.71 points or 0.92% at 35371.45 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Healthcare index, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd (down 5%), Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd (down 3.94%),Gujarat Themis Biosyn Ltd (down 3.36%),Laurus Labs Ltd (down 3.29%),Piramal Pharma Ltd (down 3.21%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Gland Pharma Ltd (down 2.77%), Krsnaa Diagnostics Ltd (down 2.71%), Ami Organics Ltd (down 2.65%), Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd (down 2.61%), and Wockhardt Ltd (down 2.49%).

On the other hand, Neuland Laboratories Ltd (up 9.5%), Concord Biotech Ltd (up 5.56%), and Sastasundar Ventures Ltd (up 5.56%) moved up.

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 655.67 or 0.87% at 74382.48.

The Nifty 50 index was down 189.5 points or 0.83% at 22564.3.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 53.36 points or 0.12% at 46095.02.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 4.94 points or 0.04% at 13951.71.

On BSE,1483 shares were trading in green, 2283 were trading in red and 128 were unchanged.

