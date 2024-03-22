Sensex (    %)
                             
HCL Technologies Ltd Falls 3.99%, S&amp;P BSE IT Sector index Drops 2.67%

Last Updated : Mar 22 2024 | 10:16 AM IST
HCL Technologies Ltd has lost 6.24% over last one month compared to 6.35% fall in S&P BSE IT Sector index and 0.27% drop in the SENSEX
HCL Technologies Ltd lost 3.99% today to trade at Rs 1533.55. The S&P BSE IT Sector index is down 2.67% to quote at 35578.12. The index is down 6.35 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Wipro Ltd decreased 3.9% and Infosys Ltd lost 3.47% on the day. The S&P BSE IT Sector index went up 27.88 % over last one year compared to the 25.03% surge in benchmark SENSEX.
HCL Technologies Ltd has lost 6.24% over last one month compared to 6.35% fall in S&P BSE IT Sector index and 0.27% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 10711 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 98149 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1696.5 on 23 Feb 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1016.45 on 17 Apr 2023.
First Published: Mar 22 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

