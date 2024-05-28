Healthcare stocks edge higher

Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 10:16 AM IST

Healthcare stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Healthcare index increasing 192.77 points or 0.54% at 35651.66 at 09:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Healthcare index, Natco Pharma Ltd (up 5.13%), Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd (up 3.81%),SMS Pharmaceuticals Ltd (up 3.22%),Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd (up 2.91%),Gujarat Themis Biosyn Ltd (up 2.8%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Divis Laboratories Ltd (up 2.51%), Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services Ltd (up 2.51%), Aurobindo Pharma Ltd (up 2.22%), Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd (up 1.68%), and Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd (up 1.57%).

On the other hand, Concord Biotech Ltd (down 4.4%), Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd (down 2.9%), and Neuland Laboratories Ltd (down 1.84%) turned lower.

At 09:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 58.97 or 0.08% at 75449.47.

The Nifty 50 index was up 29.9 points or 0.13% at 22962.35.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 236.41 points or 0.49% at 47718.49.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 32.14 points or 0.22% at 14795.59.

On BSE,1434 shares were trading in green, 1660 were trading in red and 112 were unchanged.

