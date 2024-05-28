Hindalco Industries Ltd Spurts 2.23%

Hindalco Industries Ltd has added 6.67% over last one month compared to 6.86% gain in S&P BSE Metal index and 2.44% rise in the SENSEX

Hindalco Industries Ltd rose 2.23% today to trade at Rs 692.85. The S&P BSE Metal index is up 0.63% to quote at 33547.14. The index is up 6.86 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Steel Authority of India Ltd increased 1.65% and Vedanta Ltd added 1.56% on the day. The S&P BSE Metal index went up 67.43 % over last one year compared to the 20.18% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Hindalco Industries Ltd has added 6.67% over last one month compared to 6.86% gain in S&P BSE Metal index and 2.44% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 20587 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 2.63 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 699.45 on 22 May 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 404.45 on 31 May 2023.

