Coforge allots 48.69 lakh equity shares under QIP issue

Pursuant to the allotment of equity shares in the Issue, the paid-up equity share capital of the Company stands increased from Rs 61,82,09,920 consisting of 6,18,20,992 equity shares to Rs 66,69,05,570 consisting of 6,66,90,557 equity shares.

Coforge has approved the allotment of 48,69,565 equity shares to 143 qualified institutional buyers at the issue price of Rs 4,600 per equity share (including a premium of Rs. 4,590 per equity share), aggregating to Rs 2240 crore, pursuant to the Qualified Institutions Placement issue.