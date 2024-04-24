Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Basic materials stocks edge higher

Image

Last Updated : Apr 24 2024 | 10:04 AM IST
Basic materials stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Commodities index increasing 70.04 points or 1% at 7048.52 at 09:42 IST.
Among the components of the S&P BSE Commodities index, Orient Cement Ltd (up 7.02%), Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd (up 6.13%),Ultramarine & Pigments Ltd (up 4.97%),Indo Amines Ltd (up 4.4%),JK Paper Ltd (up 4%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Mangalam Cement Ltd (up 3.99%), HeidelbergCement India Ltd (up 3.98%), Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd (up 3.89%), Meghmani Organics Ltd (up 3.85%), and Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd (up 3.72%).
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
On the other hand, Refex Industries Ltd (down 4.98%), Grauer & Weil (India) Ltd (down 3.11%), and Rallis India Ltd (down 1.73%) turned lower.
At 09:42 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 158.18 or 0.21% at 73896.63.
The Nifty 50 index was up 44.8 points or 0.2% at 22412.8.
The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 364.06 points or 0.78% at 46856.27.
The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 75.86 points or 0.55% at 13862.29.
On BSE,2213 shares were trading in green, 659 were trading in red and 108 were unchanged.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 24 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGold Silver Price TodayTraffic Advisory in Delhi Hanuman JayantiSBI Surya Ghar SchemeIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon