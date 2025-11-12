Healthy Investments standalone net profit rises 911.11% in the September 2025 quarter

Reported sales nilNet profit of Healthy Investments rose 911.11% to Rs 0.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales00.01 -100 OPM %0-300.00 -PBDT0.010.12 -92 PBT0.010.12 -92 NP0.910.09 911
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content