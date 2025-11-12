Narmada Gelatines standalone net profit rises 69.19% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.89% to Rs 51.21 croreNet profit of Narmada Gelatines rose 69.19% to Rs 6.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 6.89% to Rs 51.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 47.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales51.2147.91 7 OPM %18.2610.92 -PBDT9.705.73 69 PBT9.055.14 76 NP6.483.83 69
