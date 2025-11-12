JTEKT India standalone net profit declines 6.42% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.58% to Rs 639.11 croreNet profit of JTEKT India declined 6.42% to Rs 18.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 19.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 5.58% to Rs 639.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 605.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales639.11605.31 6 OPM %7.247.81 -PBDT47.9946.23 4 PBT24.9925.58 -2 NP18.2319.48 -6
