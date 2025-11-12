Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition standalone net profit declines 60.71% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 73.53% to Rs 0.09 croreNet profit of Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition declined 60.71% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 73.53% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales0.090.34 -74 OPM %-411.11-23.53 -PBDT0.170.43 -60 PBT0.140.41 -66 NP0.110.28 -61
