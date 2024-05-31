Helpage Finlease standalone net profit declines 81.25% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 82.86% to Rs 1.28 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 42.62% to Rs 0.87 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 62.50% to Rs 4.55 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Helpage Finlease declined 81.25% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 82.86% to Rs 1.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.1.280.704.552.8053.9180.0077.1480.710.090.241.300.920.060.211.190.810.030.160.870.61