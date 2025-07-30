Wednesday, July 30, 2025 | 12:32 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hero Fincorp reports standalone net loss of Rs 49.72 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Hero Fincorp reports standalone net loss of Rs 49.72 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 30 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

Sales rise 3.67% to Rs 2333.22 crore

Net loss of Hero Fincorp reported to Rs 49.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net profit of Rs 39.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 3.67% to Rs 2333.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2250.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales2333.222250.54 4 OPM %37.9840.20 -PBDT-3.54106.00 PL PBT-23.7388.82 PL NP-49.7239.52 PL

First Published: Jul 30 2025 | 12:12 PM IST

