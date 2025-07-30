Wednesday, July 30, 2025 | 12:32 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gallantt Ispat soars as Q1 PAT climbs 43% YoY to Rs 174 crore

Gallantt Ispat soars as Q1 PAT climbs 43% YoY to Rs 174 crore

Image

Last Updated : Jul 30 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

Gallantt Ispat soared 8.75% to Rs 740.45 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 42.61% to Rs 173.79 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 121.86 crore in Q1 FY25.

However, revenue from operations fell 2.75% year on year to Rs 1,127.77 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

Profit before tax in Q1 FY26 stood at Rs 216.37 crore, up by 20.65% from Rs 179.33 crore in Q1 FY25.

Total expenses tanked 6.44% to Rs 918.23 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25. The cost of raw matenals consumed was at Rs 800.44 crore (down 0.41% YoY) and employee benefit expenses stood at Rs 31.18 crore (up 28.47% YoY) during the quarter.

 

Gallantt Ispat is a leading Iron and Steel manufacturing Company located in Eastern Uttar Pradesh. The company is engaged in the business of Iron & Steel, Agro, Power and Real Estate.

