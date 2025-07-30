Wednesday, July 30, 2025 | 12:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / New India Assurance Company Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

New India Assurance Company Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Jul 30 2025 | 12:16 PM IST

Refex Industries Ltd, Hitachi Energy India Ltd, Epigral Ltd and DCB Bank Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 30 July 2025.

New India Assurance Company Ltd soared 8.78% to Rs 189 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 12.6 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23758 shares in the past one month.

 

Refex Industries Ltd spiked 8.08% to Rs 441.55. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 56900 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 38649 shares in the past one month.

Hitachi Energy India Ltd surged 7.57% to Rs 21299.95. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 13291 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5691 shares in the past one month.

Epigral Ltd jumped 7.00% to Rs 2093.6. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 37866 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4573 shares in the past one month.

DCB Bank Ltd rose 5.95% to Rs 142.4. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.47 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.39 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Craftsman Automation rises as Q1 PAT jumps 31% YoY to Rs 70 cr

Shanti Gold International IPO ends with 81.17x subscription

Dollar index hits five-week high, Fed decision in focus

Barometers trades with decent gains; IT shares rally

Blue Dart slides as Q1 PAT decline 9% YoY to Rs 49 cr

First Published: Jul 30 2025 | 12:00 PM IST

