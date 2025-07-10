Hero MotoCorp appoints Kausalya Nandakumar as CBO of emerging mobility unit

Hero MotoCorp said it has appointed Kausalya Nandakumar as chief business officer (CBO), emerging mobility business unit, with immediate effect 10 July 2025.
In this role, Nandakumar will report to Pawan Munjal, executive chairman, and will be responsible for steering the strategic direction and growth of Hero MotoCorps emerging mobility business, Vida, as the company accelerates its transformation towards sustainable, future-ready mobility solutions.
Kausalya brings nearly two decades of leadership experience spanning the automotive, electric mobility, digital innovation, and social impact sectors, it added.
Kausalya holds a Masters in Business Administration (Marketing) from Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies, Mumbai, and Bachelors degree in Electronics & Instrumentation Engineering from Mumbai University. She has further honed her leadership skills through programs at Harvard Business School, Ross School of Business, Shreyans Prasad Jain Institute of Management and Research, and holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Quality Management.
Hero MotoCorp is the worlds largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, with a global footprint spanning 48 countries across Asia, Africa and Latin America. It has collaborations with Harley-Davidson and Zero Motorcycles and strategic investments in Ather Energy and Euler Motors.
Also Read
The companys standalone net profit increased 6.39% to Rs 1,080.94 crore on a 4.41% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 9,938.65 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.
The scrip rose 0.10% to currently trade at Rs 4,334.95 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content