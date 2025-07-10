Thursday, July 10, 2025 | 03:02 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hero MotoCorp appoints Kausalya Nandakumar as CBO of emerging mobility unit

Hero MotoCorp appoints Kausalya Nandakumar as CBO of emerging mobility unit

Image

Last Updated : Jul 10 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Hero MotoCorp said it has appointed Kausalya Nandakumar as chief business officer (CBO), emerging mobility business unit, with immediate effect 10 July 2025.

In this role, Nandakumar will report to Pawan Munjal, executive chairman, and will be responsible for steering the strategic direction and growth of Hero MotoCorps emerging mobility business, Vida, as the company accelerates its transformation towards sustainable, future-ready mobility solutions.

Kausalya brings nearly two decades of leadership experience spanning the automotive, electric mobility, digital innovation, and social impact sectors, it added.

Kausalya holds a Masters in Business Administration (Marketing) from Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies, Mumbai, and Bachelors degree in Electronics & Instrumentation Engineering from Mumbai University. She has further honed her leadership skills through programs at Harvard Business School, Ross School of Business, Shreyans Prasad Jain Institute of Management and Research, and holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Quality Management.

 

Hero MotoCorp is the worlds largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, with a global footprint spanning 48 countries across Asia, Africa and Latin America. It has collaborations with Harley-Davidson and Zero Motorcycles and strategic investments in Ather Energy and Euler Motors.

Also Read

IND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 1

England vs India LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 3rd Test Day 1: Toss at 3 PM IST; Bumrah's return awaits

Udaipur Files

SC says no order issued as it declines urgent listing in Udaipur Files case

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty near day's low; F&O volumes in focus; TCS muted ahead of Q1 results

microfinance institution, MFI stocks

Nifty India Defence index slips over 2%; BDL, GRSE, Solar down up to 5%

Sheikh Hasina

Bangladesh ex-PM Hasina formally indicted in crimes against humanity case

The companys standalone net profit increased 6.39% to Rs 1,080.94 crore on a 4.41% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 9,938.65 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

The scrip rose 0.10% to currently trade at Rs 4,334.95 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Jagatjit Industries CEO & CFO Anil Vanjani resigns

Jagatjit Industries CEO & CFO Anil Vanjani resigns

Volumes jump at Campus Activewear Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Campus Activewear Ltd counter

Nifty below 25,450; metal shares shine

Nifty below 25,450; metal shares shine

Shilpa Medicare's Unit VI facility receives SFDA, Saudi Arabia GMP certification

Shilpa Medicare's Unit VI facility receives SFDA, Saudi Arabia GMP certification

Premier Explosives announces increase in value of purchase order

Premier Explosives announces increase in value of purchase order

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 10 2025 | 2:43 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayTravel Food Services IPO AllotmentComet BrowserNifty OutlookENG vs IND 3rd Test LIVEUAE Golden VisaGlen Industries IPOUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon