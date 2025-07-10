Thursday, July 10, 2025 | 03:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes jump at Campus Activewear Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Campus Activewear Ltd counter

Image

Last Updated : Jul 10 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Campus Activewear Ltd saw volume of 106.09 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 37.93 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.80 lakh shares

ACME Solar Holdings Ltd, UTI Asset Management Company Ltd, Home First Finance Company India Ltd, Power Finance Corporation Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 10 July 2025.

Campus Activewear Ltd saw volume of 106.09 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 37.93 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.80 lakh shares. The stock increased 5.80% to Rs.286.40. Volumes stood at 4 lakh shares in the last session.

 

ACME Solar Holdings Ltd registered volume of 127.73 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 12.43 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 10.28 lakh shares. The stock rose 7.94% to Rs.283.82. Volumes stood at 27.97 lakh shares in the last session.

UTI Asset Management Company Ltd notched up volume of 25.45 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.03 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.31 lakh shares. The stock rose 3.78% to Rs.1,395.00. Volumes stood at 1.21 lakh shares in the last session.

Also Read

IND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 1

England vs India LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 3rd Test Day 1: Toss at 3 PM IST; Bumrah's return awaits

Udaipur Files

SC says no order issued as it declines urgent listing in Udaipur Files case

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty near day's low; F&O volumes in focus; TCS muted ahead of Q1 results

microfinance institution, MFI stocks

Nifty India Defence index slips over 2%; BDL, GRSE, Solar down up to 5%

Sheikh Hasina

Bangladesh ex-PM Hasina formally indicted in crimes against humanity case

Home First Finance Company India Ltd witnessed volume of 18.86 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.28 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.58 lakh shares. The stock increased 1.17% to Rs.1,379.30. Volumes stood at 1.24 lakh shares in the last session.

Power Finance Corporation Ltd registered volume of 229.31 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.36 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 52.55 lakh shares. The stock rose 2.96% to Rs.430.10. Volumes stood at 39.46 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Nifty below 25,450; metal shares shine

Nifty below 25,450; metal shares shine

Shilpa Medicare's Unit VI facility receives SFDA, Saudi Arabia GMP certification

Shilpa Medicare's Unit VI facility receives SFDA, Saudi Arabia GMP certification

Premier Explosives announces increase in value of purchase order

Premier Explosives announces increase in value of purchase order

IREDA gains after Govt nod to raise capital gains bonds

IREDA gains after Govt nod to raise capital gains bonds

Shilpa Medicare gains on receiving SFDA GMP certification for Bengaluru facility

Shilpa Medicare gains on receiving SFDA GMP certification for Bengaluru facility

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 10 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayTravel Food Services IPO AllotmentComet BrowserNifty OutlookENG vs IND 3rd Test LIVEUAE Golden VisaGlen Industries IPOUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon