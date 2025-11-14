Friday, November 14, 2025 | 09:25 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Hero MotoCorp consolidated net profit rises 23.05% in the September 2025 quarter

Hero MotoCorp consolidated net profit rises 23.05% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 14 2025 | 9:14 AM IST

Sales rise 16.56% to Rs 12218.39 crore

Net profit of Hero MotoCorp rose 23.05% to Rs 1308.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1063.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 16.56% to Rs 12218.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 10482.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales12218.3910482.93 17 OPM %14.4513.83 -PBDT1987.151670.15 19 PBT1776.881464.05 21 NP1308.891063.71 23

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 14 2025 | 7:45 AM IST

