Anmol India standalone net profit declines 93.07% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 22.88% to Rs 228.29 croreNet profit of Anmol India declined 93.07% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 22.88% to Rs 228.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 185.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales228.29185.78 23 OPM %0.421.42 -PBDT0.271.45 -81 PBT0.091.35 -93 NP0.071.01 -93
