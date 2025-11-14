Lorenzini Apparels standalone net profit declines 88.33% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 30.80% to Rs 17.07 croreNet profit of Lorenzini Apparels declined 88.33% to Rs 1.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 12.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 30.80% to Rs 17.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 13.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales17.0713.05 31 OPM %4.4513.79 -PBDT2.2416.49 -86 PBT1.8615.97 -88 NP1.4212.17 -88
