Apollo Tyres consolidated net profit declines 13.25% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.12% to Rs 6831.09 croreNet profit of Apollo Tyres declined 13.25% to Rs 258.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 297.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 6.12% to Rs 6831.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 6437.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales6831.096437.03 6 OPM %14.9413.64 -PBDT949.53779.96 22 PBT566.12404.10 40 NP258.05297.46 -13
