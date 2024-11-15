Hero MotoCorp consolidated net profit rises 5.70% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 9.96% to Rs 10482.93 croreNet profit of Hero MotoCorp rose 5.70% to Rs 1063.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1006.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 9.96% to Rs 10482.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 9533.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales10482.939533.07 10 OPM %13.8314.26 -PBDT1670.151547.19 8 PBT1464.051360.10 8 NP1063.711006.31 6
