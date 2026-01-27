Hero MotoCorp Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Hero MotoCorp Ltd is quoting at Rs 5350.5, down 0.62% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 32.89% in last one year as compared to a 9.33% rally in NIFTY and a 18.85% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

Hero MotoCorp Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 5350.5, down 0.62% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.2% on the day, quoting at 25098.05. The Sensex is at 81588.28, up 0.06%.Hero MotoCorp Ltd has eased around 3.87% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Hero MotoCorp Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 4.1% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26804.55, down 1.28% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.62 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 6.37 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 5348, down 0.62% on the day. Hero MotoCorp Ltd jumped 32.89% in last one year as compared to a 9.33% rally in NIFTY and a 18.85% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 22.46 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

