SecureKloud Technologies Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

SecureKloud Technologies Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Nov 20 2025 | 12:50 PM IST

Premier Polyfilm Ltd, Astec Lifesciences Ltd, Gujarat Toolroom Ltd and UFO Moviez India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 20 November 2025.

Premier Polyfilm Ltd, Astec Lifesciences Ltd, Gujarat Toolroom Ltd and UFO Moviez India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 20 November 2025.

SecureKloud Technologies Ltd spiked 19.98% to Rs 28.1 at 11:59 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.46 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10062 shares in the past one month.

 

Premier Polyfilm Ltd soared 18.31% to Rs 45.29. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 29980 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4256 shares in the past one month.

Astec Lifesciences Ltd surged 14.17% to Rs 715. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.05 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2286 shares in the past one month.

Gujarat Toolroom Ltd jumped 13.10% to Rs 0.95. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 117.59 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 35.52 lakh shares in the past one month.

UFO Moviez India Ltd rose 10.85% to Rs 85.79. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.09 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17694 shares in the past one month.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 20 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

