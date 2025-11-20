Thursday, November 20, 2025 | 12:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty tad above 26,150; media shares decline

Nifty tad above 26,150; media shares decline

Image

Last Updated : Nov 20 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
The key equity benchmarks traded with modest gains in the early afternoon trade. The Nifty traded tad above the 26,150 mark. Media shares extended losses for a third consecutive trading session.

At 12:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, advanced 321.95 points or 0.38% to 85,508.42. The Nifty 50 index gained 103.10 points or 0.40% to 26,154.40.

The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index added 0.06% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rose 0.14%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,095 shares rose and 1,853 shares fell. A total of 219 shares were unchanged.

 

Derivatives:

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 1.02% to 11.85. The Nifty 25 November 2025 futures were trading at 26,162.60, at a premium of 8.2 points as compared with the spot at 26,154.40.

Also Read

Transrail Lighting share price

Transrail Lighting shares gain 3% on ₹548-crore order win; details here

MK Stalin, Stalin

Tamil Nadu CM slams Centre over rejection of plea on paddy moisture norms

Lava Agni 4

Lava Agni 4 launched with MediaTek Dimensity 8350, Vayu AI: Watch unboxing

Stock Market LIVE, November 20, 2025

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex at day's high, up 320 pts; Nifty50 atop 26,150; SMIDs gather pace

Railways, train

Southern Railway to launch coast-to-coast parcel train service for 1st time

The Nifty option chain for the 25 November 2025 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 116.1 lakh contracts at the 27,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 178 lakh contracts was seen at the 26,000 strike price.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Media index shed 0.78% to 1,466.70. The index fell 1.28% in the three consecutive trading sessions.

Sun TV Network (down 3.31%), PVR Inox (down 0.99%), Nazara Technologies (down 0.97%), D B Corp (down 0.9%), Prime Focus (down 0.15%) and Saregama India (down 0.1%) fell.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Epack Prefab Technologies surged 4.43% after it entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with MASCOT South Asia LLP to facilitate its proposed capacity addition in the State of Gujarat.

Meghmani Organics advanced 0.29%. The company incorporated a wholly owned foreign subsidiary (WOFS), Meghmani Organics Biodefensivos E Agricolas Do Brazil, to explore business opportunities in Brazil.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Transrail Lighting gains after bagging Rs 548-cr orders in MENA region

Transrail Lighting gains after bagging Rs 548-cr orders in MENA region

SecureKloud Technologies Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

SecureKloud Technologies Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Tembo Global Industries gains after bagging Rs 107-cr order from Adani Group

Tembo Global Industries gains after bagging Rs 107-cr order from Adani Group

Kesoram Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Kesoram Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

US dollar index speculative longs at four and half year low

US dollar index speculative longs at four and half year low

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 20 2025 | 12:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCapillary Technologies IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Rate TodaySony Playstation Indai Black Friday SaleEA F1 26 ReleaseBigg Boss 19PM Kisan 21st Installment Release Lave Agni 4 Launching Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon