Thursday, November 20, 2025 | 12:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Transrail Lighting gains after bagging Rs 548-cr orders in MENA region

Transrail Lighting gains after bagging Rs 548-cr orders in MENA region

Image

Last Updated : Nov 20 2025 | 12:50 PM IST

Transrail Lighting rose 1.34% to Rs 640 after the company announced that it has received new orders worth Rs 548 crore, including a major international transmission line EPC project in a new country within MENA region.

With the latest wins, the company said its cumulative order inflows for FY26 have crossed Rs 4,285 crore, reflecting robust growth and sustained momentum across key business segments.

In addition to these secured orders, the company currently holds an L1 position amounting to Rs 2,575 crore, providing further visibility on future inflows and reinforcing its prospects for the remainder of FY26.

Randeep Narang, MD & CEO said, We are pleased to announce new order wins of Rs 548 crore, which also mark our entry into a new country in the MENA region with a major T&D project. This, along with additional orders in the Railway and Poles & Lighting businesses, reflects the growing strength of our diversified capabilities. With cumulative FY26 inflows now at more than Rs 4,285 crore and a further L1 position of Rs 2,575 crore, we continue to strengthen our visibility for the coming quarters. We remain focused on selective bidding, disciplined execution, and expanding our footprint across priority geographies.

 

Transrail Lighting is a leading turnkey engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) company with a primary focus on the power transmission and distribution business, with 4 decades of experience in construction and manufacturing.

The companys consolidated net profit increased 65.1% to Rs 90.98 crore on a 43.6% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 1,534.25 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

SecureKloud Technologies Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

SecureKloud Technologies Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Tembo Global Industries gains after bagging Rs 107-cr order from Adani Group

Tembo Global Industries gains after bagging Rs 107-cr order from Adani Group

Kesoram Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Kesoram Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

US dollar index speculative longs at four and half year low

US dollar index speculative longs at four and half year low

Siyaram Recycling gains after securing Rs 2-cr order from Supreme Industries

Siyaram Recycling gains after securing Rs 2-cr order from Supreme Industries

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 20 2025 | 12:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCapillary Technologies IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Rate TodaySony Playstation Indai Black Friday SaleEA F1 26 ReleaseBigg Boss 19PM Kisan 21st Installment Release Lave Agni 4 Launching Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon