Tilaknagar Inds climbs after unveiling pure malt whisky, Seven Islands

Tilaknagar Inds climbs after unveiling pure malt whisky, Seven Islands

Image

Last Updated : Nov 20 2025 | 1:04 PM IST

Tilaknagar Industries (TI) jumped 3.97% to Rs 507.25 after the company has marked its entry into the premium whisky category with the launch of Seven Islands pure malt whisky.

Seven Islands is an Indo-Scottish 100% pure malt whisky, made with four distinct single malts originating from India and Scotland.

The launch marks a significant strategic expansion for the company, best known for building Indias brandy market with icons like Mansion House and more recently, Monarch Legacy Edition, and comes on the heels of its announcement of the acquisition of Imperial Blue, the worlds third largest-selling whisky brand.

The whisky will be available in a 750 ml bottle with 42.8% of alcohol by volume (ABV) and is priced at Rs 5,200 in Maharashtra.

 

According to IWSR, whisky remains Indias most loved and aspirational spirits category, accounting for about 66% of total consumption in 2024. By volume, Indian whisky grew 7% year-on-year in H1 2025, crossing 130 million cases and showing continued premiumisation. Exports are expanding as well, signaling rising global interest in Indian-made whiskies and premium expression.

Amit Dahanukar, chairman and managing director, Tilaknagar Industries, said, Indias whisky story is evolving faster than ever, with growing consumer demand for premium and luxury expressions. Seven Islands marks TIs entry into this dynamic category, bringing together Indian craftsmanship and global expertise to create a whisky that is both distinctly Indian and globally competitive. With whisky commanding over 60% of Indias spirits market, expanding into this category was the next natural step for us.

Sanaya Dahanukar, marketing manager, Tilaknagar Industries, said, Seven Islands reflects our vision for House of TI, our new vertical which includes our premium portfolio and investments arm. House of TI was created to shape our premium and craft-led portfolio, beginning with Monarch Legacy Edition. With Seven Islands, we wanted to bring a new perspective and style to Indian whisky. It felt like the right way to introduce something distinctive, and a meaningful step forward for us as we expand into the whisky category.

The company reported a 40.48% drop in consolidated net profit to Rs 52.68 crore on a 2.67% decline in revenue from operations (excluding excise duty) to Rs 398.22 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q1 FY26. On a year-on-year (YoY) basis, the companys net profit declined 9.54%, and revenue (excluding excise duty) rose 6.23% in Q2 FY25.

Tilaknagar Industries (TI) is one of Indias leading alcoholic beverage (alcobev) companies. It is engaged in the business of manufacturing and selling Indian-made foreign liquor and its related products.

No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Nov 20 2025

