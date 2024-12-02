Business Standard
Hero MotoCorp records 6.4% decline in Nov sales volumes

Dec 02 2024
Hero MotoCorp sold 459,805 units of motorcycles and scooters in November 2024 compared to 4,91,050 units in November 2023, recording a decline of 6.4%. Total sales include motorcycle sales of 425,856 units (lower by 3.5% YoY) and scooter sales of 33,949 units (lower by 31.8% YoY).

The company is geared to strengthen its premium and scooter portfolio with the launch of new models across ICE and EV segments. It expects a positive trend in the coming months on account of favourable economic indicators and improving customer sentiments.

VIDA, Hero MotoCorp's EV brand, sustained its festive momentum with good retail sales and an increase in market share. Additionally, the ongoing VIDA network expansion, through Hero Premia and Hero 2.0 outlets, continues to yield positive results.

 

During the month, Hero MotoCorp continued to witness a positive trend in global business sales as well with a robust double-digit increase of 36%.

Hero MotoCorp, achieved its highest-ever retail sales during the recent 32-day festive period, starting from Navratri. With sales of over 15.98 lakh (1.6 million) units, the company registered an impressive 13% growth compared to the festive season of 2023. VIDA crossed a significant milestone by achieving 11,600 retail sales during the same period. The HarleyDavidson X440 achieved sales of over 2800 units, highlighting the brand's popularity.

In the month of November, the company showcased its premium range of motorcycles and electric vehicles at EICMA 2024. It unveiled the much-anticipated Xpulse 210, Xtreme 250R, Karizma XMR 250 motorcycles and the VIDA Z electric scooter. These products cater to diverse riding preferences, from adventure and off-road enthusiasts to urban and ecoconscious riders.

With a vision to transform mobility for Bharat and beyond, Hero MotoCorp launched the Hero For Startups (HFS) program. Hero For Startups (HFS) aims to identify and fund promising startups across the country that demonstrate the potential to transform the future of automotive industry.

Dec 02 2024

