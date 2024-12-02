Business Standard
Bajaj Auto reports 5% growth in Nov sales

Last Updated : Dec 02 2024 | 9:16 AM IST

Bajaj Auto sold 4,21,640 units in month of November 2024 compared to 4,03,003 units in November 2023, recording a growth of 5%.

Total sales include domestic sales of 2,40,854 units (lower by 7% YoY) and exports of 1,80,786 units (higher by 24% YoY).

During November 2024, the company sold 3,68,076 2-wheeler units (higher by 5% YoY) and 53,564 commercial vehicles (lower by 1% YoY).

First Published: Dec 02 2024 | 9:05 AM IST

