Heubach Colorants India standalone net profit rises 169.48% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 20.95% to Rs 212.98 croreNet profit of Heubach Colorants India rose 169.48% to Rs 17.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 6.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 20.95% to Rs 212.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 176.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales212.98176.09 21 OPM %11.718.12 -PBDT28.3714.57 95 PBT23.248.67 168 NP17.226.39 169
