Business Standard

Wednesday, January 29, 2025 | 04:21 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Heubach Colorants India standalone net profit rises 169.48% in the December 2024 quarter

Heubach Colorants India standalone net profit rises 169.48% in the December 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jan 29 2025 | 4:16 PM IST

Sales rise 20.95% to Rs 212.98 crore

Net profit of Heubach Colorants India rose 169.48% to Rs 17.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 6.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 20.95% to Rs 212.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 176.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales212.98176.09 21 OPM %11.718.12 -PBDT28.3714.57 95 PBT23.248.67 168 NP17.226.39 169

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Usha Martin posts nearly 14% fall in Q3 PAT to Rs 92.57 crore

Usha Martin posts nearly 14% fall in Q3 PAT to Rs 92.57 crore

Ambuja Cements Q3 PAT soars 140% YoY to Rs 2,620 crore in FY25

Ambuja Cements Q3 PAT soars 140% YoY to Rs 2,620 crore in FY25

ITC Hotels debuts on stock exchanges

ITC Hotels debuts on stock exchanges

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers signs MoU with Apollo Micro Systems

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers signs MoU with Apollo Micro Systems

Administered ex-mill price of ethanol for EBP increased from Rs 56.28 per litre to Rs Rs.57.97 per litre

Administered ex-mill price of ethanol for EBP increased from Rs 56.28 per litre to Rs Rs.57.97 per litre

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 29 2025 | 4:02 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayMahakumbh stampede LIVE updatesLatest News LIVEDeepSeek R1Budget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon