Business Standard

Wednesday, January 29, 2025 | 03:54 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers signs MoU with Apollo Micro Systems

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers signs MoU with Apollo Micro Systems

Image

Last Updated : Jan 29 2025 | 3:50 PM IST

To develop and supply advance defence weapons and electronic systems

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE) & Apollo Micro Systems (AMS) have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for a period of five years to establish a business partnership for the joint research and development (R&D), co-production, export of Underwater Weapons & Vehicles, Underwater Mines, Underwater Communication Systems and Air Defence Systems and supply of advanced weapons and electronic systems for both defence and non-defence industries.

This collaboration is aimed at the development and production of cutting-edge technologies, including: h

- Underwater Weapons and Vehicles h

- Underwater Mines and Communication Systems h

 

Also Read

bond markets

Stock Market Close Highlights: Sensex extends gain, adds 631pts, Nifty at 23,163; Smallcap shines

oil production

Oil prices fall as US crude inventories rise, tariff fear continues

Radico Khaitan

Radico Khaitan Q3 results: PAT rises 27% to Rs 95.5 cr, revenue up 8%

agriculture

Deepak Fertilisers soars 17% on heavy volumes; Q3 net jumps 4-fold

SBI Card

SBI Card's credit costs pinch Q3 earnings; analysts in wait-and-watch mode

- Air Defence Systems and Vehicles

A key aspect of this partnership is leveraging and enhancing the manufacturing infrastructure of both companies to produce critical components and sub-assemblies for these systems. Additionally, the collaboration will provide services for the modernization and upgrade of existing systems, ensuring they remain state-of-the-art and meet evolving requirements.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Administered ex-mill price of ethanol for EBP increased from Rs 56.28 per litre to Rs Rs.57.97 per litre

Administered ex-mill price of ethanol for EBP increased from Rs 56.28 per litre to Rs Rs.57.97 per litre

ITC Hotels debuts on stock exchanges

ITC Hotels debuts on stock exchanges

KPIT Tech jumps after board raises FY25 EBITDA guidance to 21%

KPIT Tech jumps after board raises FY25 EBITDA guidance to 21%

Maruti Suzuki India PAT rises 13% YoY to Rs 3,525 crore in Q3 FY25

Maruti Suzuki India PAT rises 13% YoY to Rs 3,525 crore in Q3 FY25

NSE SME IPO of Rexpro Enterprises tumbles on debut

NSE SME IPO of Rexpro Enterprises tumbles on debut

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 29 2025 | 3:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayMahakumbh stampede LIVE updatesLatest News LIVEDeepSeek R1Budget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon