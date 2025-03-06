Thursday, March 06, 2025 | 02:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INOX India wins orders worth Rs 190 cr

INOX India wins orders worth Rs 190 cr

Image

Last Updated : Mar 06 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

INOX India has secured orders worth Rs 190 crore. The orders have been received in the months of January and February of 2025. Besides a large order received from a European university for supply of transferlines, the company received a minor order for supply of IMO containers for Oxygen, Nitrogen and CO2 to an Australian customer.

Other minor orders included the supply of horizontal and vertical LNG and industrial gases storage tanks, vaporizers, and various other specialized cryogenic equipment.

The orders will be supplied to clients across Europe, USA and India, further reiterating INOX India's global footprint.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Greaves Electric Mobility partners with Indofast Energy

Greaves Electric Mobility partners with Indofast Energy

CreditAccess Grameen jumps on strong business update, despite Karnataka challenges

CreditAccess Grameen jumps on strong business update, despite Karnataka challenges

Chambal Fertilisers hits all-time high; up over 63% in last one year

Chambal Fertilisers hits all-time high; up over 63% in last one year

Telecom shares fall

Telecom shares fall

Real Estate shares fall

Real Estate shares fall

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 06 2025 | 2:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodaySLPRB Assam Police SI Result 2024 out SA vs NZ LIVE SCOREDelhi School EWS admissions result 2025Nothing Phone 3a Pro ReviewApple ipad air m3 price
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon