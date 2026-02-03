Alkyl Amines Chemicals standalone net profit declines 3.43% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 4.63% to Rs 354.00 crore

Net profit of Alkyl Amines Chemicals declined 3.43% to Rs 42.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 43.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 4.63% to Rs 354.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 371.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.354.00371.2018.9719.0474.9376.9857.2459.0542.2643.76

