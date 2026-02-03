Alkyl Amines Chemicals standalone net profit declines 3.43% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales decline 4.63% to Rs 354.00 croreNet profit of Alkyl Amines Chemicals declined 3.43% to Rs 42.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 43.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 4.63% to Rs 354.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 371.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales354.00371.20 -5 OPM %18.9719.04 -PBDT74.9376.98 -3 PBT57.2459.05 -3 NP42.2643.76 -3
First Published: Feb 03 2026 | 2:51 PM IST