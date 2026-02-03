Sri Adhikari Brothers Television Network executes MoU with MBuzz Technologies, Middle East

Sri Adhikari Brothers Television Network has executed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with MBuzz Technologies, Middle East, a global technology solutions provider and an NVIDIA AI Factory Partner, to explore potential collaboration opportunities in the areas of Artificial Intelligence (AI) solutions and AI-ready hyperscale data centre infrastructure.

The MoU has been entered into with the objective of evaluating and exploring opportunities for cooperation in the domains of AI platforms, AI-driven enterprise solutions, and hyperscale data centre development. The proposed areas of collaboration may include, inter alia:

- Exploration and development of AI-driven platforms, applications, and enterprise solutions;

- Assessment of hyperscale and edge data centre projects, including AI-ready infrastructure;

- Leveraging advanced AI technologies, high-performance computing, and data centre ecosystems; and

- Evaluation of joint opportunities across India, the Middle East, and other mutually agreed geographies.

The MoU sets out a broad and non-binding framework for cooperation between the parties and does not constitute a legally binding agreement. Any definitive agreement(s), if entered into, shall be subject to mutual consent, due diligence, internal approvals, and compliance with applicable statutory and regulatory requirements.

