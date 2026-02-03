Sri Adhikari Brothers Television Network executes MoU with MBuzz Technologies, Middle East
The MoU has been entered into with the objective of evaluating and exploring opportunities for cooperation in the domains of AI platforms, AI-driven enterprise solutions, and hyperscale data centre development. The proposed areas of collaboration may include, inter alia:
- Exploration and development of AI-driven platforms, applications, and enterprise solutions;
- Assessment of hyperscale and edge data centre projects, including AI-ready infrastructure;
- Leveraging advanced AI technologies, high-performance computing, and data centre ecosystems; and
- Evaluation of joint opportunities across India, the Middle East, and other mutually agreed geographies.
The MoU sets out a broad and non-binding framework for cooperation between the parties and does not constitute a legally binding agreement. Any definitive agreement(s), if entered into, shall be subject to mutual consent, due diligence, internal approvals, and compliance with applicable statutory and regulatory requirements.
First Published: Feb 03 2026 | 2:50 PM IST