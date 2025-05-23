HFCL reports consolidated net loss of Rs 81.44 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 39.62% to Rs 800.72 croreNet loss of HFCL reported to Rs 81.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 110.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 39.62% to Rs 800.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1326.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 46.21% to Rs 177.40 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 329.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 8.97% to Rs 4064.52 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4465.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales800.721326.06 -40 4064.524465.05 -9 OPM %-4.6314.75 -11.0513.02 - PBDT-74.49169.59 PL 322.10535.78 -40 PBT-104.93149.45 PL 216.59454.02 -52 NP-81.44110.06 PL 177.40329.81 -46
