Hi-Tech Pipes consolidated net profit rises 58.40% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.74% to Rs 733.74 croreNet profit of Hi-Tech Pipes rose 58.40% to Rs 17.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 11.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.74% to Rs 733.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 681.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 66.06% to Rs 72.95 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 43.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 13.65% to Rs 3067.64 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2699.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales733.74681.03 8 3067.642699.29 14 OPM %4.765.19 -5.224.26 - PBDT28.3420.81 36 118.9174.17 60 PBT24.0814.87 62 97.9958.69 67 NP17.6311.13 58 72.9543.93 66
