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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / High frequency indicators suggest sustained demand in India

High frequency indicators suggest sustained demand in India

Last Updated : May 25 2026 | 9:04 AM IST
RBI noted in its latest monthly bulletin that the Indian economy demonstrated strength despite persisting geopolitical and trade related uncertainties. The available high-frequency indicators of economic activity in April generally suggest sustained demand, notwithstanding challenges in a few sectors. Industrial activity remained strong and the services sector showed resilience. Early results of listed private non-financial companies for Q4:2025- 26 also reveal an improvement in business performance.

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First Published: May 25 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

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