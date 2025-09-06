Saturday, September 06, 2025 | 08:17 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Highway Infrastructure CEO Ankit Tandon resigns

Highway Infrastructure CEO Ankit Tandon resigns

Image

Last Updated : Sep 06 2025 | 8:16 AM IST

Highway Infrastructure has announced the resignation of Ankit Tandon from the position of chief executive officer (CEO), effective from 5 September 2025.

According to the companys regulatory filing, Tandon has stepped down to pursue his entrepreneurial journey. Further details regarding his successor have not yet been disclosed.

Highway Infra (HIL) is a Madhya Pradesh-based infrastructure development and management company. Its core operations span tollway collection, EPC infra projects, and real estate development. The firm has completed 27 tollway projects and currently operates 4, deploying advanced ETC and ANPR technologies.

The EPC arm has delivered over 66 projects across roads, bridges, and irrigation works under schemes such as PMAY and PMGSY. In real estate, HIL is expanding its footprint in Indore with residential and integrated township projects. For FY25, toll collection contributed over 77% of revenue, followed by EPC and real estate. As of 31 May 2025, the companys order book stood at Rs 666.31 crore.

 

For the twelve months ended 31 March 2025, HIL reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 22.40 crore on revenue of Rs 495.72 crore.

Shares of Highway Infrastructure slipped 2.38% to close at Rs 90.78 on Friday, 05 September 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Mastek named Supplier on NHS London Procurement Partnership's Digital Technical Clinical Support Framework

Mastek named Supplier on NHS London Procurement Partnership's Digital Technical Clinical Support Framework

Midwest Gold approves raising up to Rs 150 cr via preferential issue of equity shares

Midwest Gold approves raising up to Rs 150 cr via preferential issue of equity shares

INR softens as 88 per US dollar mark refuses to give up

INR softens as 88 per US dollar mark refuses to give up

Rupee at its worst

Rupee at its worst

TCS partners with Govt. of Odisha

TCS partners with Govt. of Odisha

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 06 2025 | 8:00 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayHappy Teachers Day 2025 WishesGiorgio Armani DiesGST RatesWeather Update TodayTrump Tariffs CaseUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon