Highway Infrastructure IPO ends with 300.61x subscription

Image

Last Updated : Aug 08 2025 | 2:06 PM IST

The offer received bids for 4.82 crore shares as against 1.60 crore shares on offer.

The initial public offer of Highway Infrastructure received bids for 4,82,27,63,700 shares as against 1,60,43,046 shares on offer. The issue was subscribed 300.61 times.

The Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) category was subscribed 447.32 times. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category was subscribed 420.57 times. The Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) category was subscribed 155.58 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 5 August 2025 and it closed on 7 August 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 65 and 70 per share.

The offer comprised a fresh issue of equity shares worth up to Rs 97.52 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 46,40,000 equity shares. The entire OFS portion is being offered by the promoters, with Arun Kumar Jain and Anoop Agarwal each selling 23,20,000 shares.

 

Of the net proceeds from the fresh issue, the company proposes to utilize Rs 65 crore towards funding. The working capital requirements of the company and the balance towards general corporate purposes.

Highway Infrastructure (HIL) is a Madhya Pradesh-based infrastructure development and management company, promoted by Arun K. Jain, Anoop Agarwal, and Riddharth Jain. Its core businesses include tollway collection, EPC infra projects, and real estate development. The company has completed 27 tollway projects and currently operates 4, using advanced ETC and ANPR technologies.

Its EPC arm has executed over 66 projects across roads, bridges, and irrigation works under schemes like PMAY and PMGSY. HIL is also developing realty projects in Indore, including residential and integrated developments. Toll collection contributed over 77% to FY25 revenue, followed by EPC and real estate. Its order book as of May 31, 2025, stood at Rs 666.31 crore.

Ahead of the IPO, Highway Infrastructure, on 4 August 2025, raised Rs 23.39 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 33.42 lakh shares at Rs 70 each to 4 anchor investors.

The firm reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 22.40 crore and sales of Rs 495.72 crore for the twelve months ended on 31 March 2025.

First Published: Aug 08 2025 | 1:54 PM IST

