Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) consolidated net profit declines 14.92% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 9.23% to Rs 902.96 croreNet profit of Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) declined 14.92% to Rs 26.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 30.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 9.23% to Rs 902.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 994.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales902.96994.82 -9 OPM %5.096.06 -PBDT39.0452.38 -25 PBT31.7846.02 -31 NP26.2330.83 -15
