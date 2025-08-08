Sequent Scientific consolidated net profit rises 119.82% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 13.12% to Rs 441.42 croreNet profit of Sequent Scientific rose 119.82% to Rs 14.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 6.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 13.12% to Rs 441.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 390.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales441.42390.21 13 OPM %11.8210.75 -PBDT41.9028.25 48 PBT26.7712.00 123 NP14.316.51 120
