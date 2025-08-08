State Bank of India consolidated net profit rises 9.71% in the June 2025 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 6.33% to Rs 125728.68 croreNet profit of State Bank of India rose 9.71% to Rs 21201.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 19324.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Total Operating Income rose 6.33% to Rs 125728.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 118242.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Total Operating Income125728.68118242.45 6 OPM %52.6854.33 -PBDT29229.1226427.77 11 PBT29229.1226427.77 11 NP21201.4719324.96 10
