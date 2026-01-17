Highway Infrastructure receives LoA from Indore Development Authority

Highway Infrastructure has received a Letter of Award (LOA) from the Indore Development Authority (IDA) for a key road development project under Town Planning Scheme-08. The project involves the development of the Kumedi-Lasudiya Mori corridor up to A.B. Road, a strategically important stretch that supports Indore's expanding urban mobility and planned growth initiatives. The order valued at Rs. 69.68 crore (plus applicable GST) carries an execution timeline of 2.5 years.

