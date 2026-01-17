Highway Infrastructure receives LoA from Indore Development Authority
Highway Infrastructure has received a Letter of Award (LOA) from the Indore Development Authority (IDA) for a key road development project under Town Planning Scheme-08. The project involves the development of the Kumedi-Lasudiya Mori corridor up to A.B. Road, a strategically important stretch that supports Indore's expanding urban mobility and planned growth initiatives. The order valued at Rs. 69.68 crore (plus applicable GST) carries an execution timeline of 2.5 years.
First Published: Jan 17 2026 | 12:31 PM IST